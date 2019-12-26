Letters: Support for Leeper ... and more

Support for Leeper

To the Editor:

For many, finding the ideal candidate to run for office can seem a futile exercise. Given the qualifications, characteristics, experience, and values that we want a candidate to possess, it seems like an impossible task.

Proving that it is indeed possible, however, is Jennifer Leeper, candidate for the state rep seat in Fairfield’s 132nd district.

Jenn and her husband chose Fairfield as the place to live and raise a family based on our excellent schools, strong local economy, and inclusive community. In 2017, Jenn was moved to run for local office where she could use her education and professional experience to serve her community and ensure that we leave our children a more hopeful future. She won election to the Board of Education by working hard and listening to voters, things she has never stopped doing while serving on this board.

With a BA in Political Science, a Master’s in Public Policy, and a background in education, Jenn has proved to be an invaluable member of this Board and our community.

With her passion for education, her quest for improving efficiencies in the school budget, and her advocacy for student-centered policies, Jenn recognizes the importance of achieving balance between having the best schools possible and spending our money wisely. She understands the returns we reap by investing in our schools and our future.

Outcome-driven and analytical, Jenn has the intellect, passion, and drive to identify challenges, find solutions, and respond to the needs of her constituents. She is thoughtful, smart, bipartisan, and inclusive. She gets results because she does her homework and instills in all stakeholders the importance of supporting a good education.

Jenn is also a strong advocate for public transportation, economic development, family friendly policies, the environment, responsible budgets, and gun safety.

I have rarely been as impressed by a candidate as I am by Jenn Leeper. Her values, hard work, and tireless advocacy will serve the constituents of the 132nd district and all residents of CT in an effective and bipartisan manner.

While serving on the Board of Finance I got to see Jenn’s extraordinary talents and effective leadership up close. I always relied on her fiscal and policy insight and thoughtful approach to the Board of Ed’s budget process.

Please vote for Jenn Leeper in the Special Election being held on January 14th. With her in Hartford, our future is in good hands.

Elizabeth Zezima

Former Board of Finance member

Fairfield

Endorses Leeper for state rep

To the Editor:

After chatting several times with Jennifer Leeper I’m convinced she should be the state representative for Fairfield and Southport.

Read Full Article