Letters to the Editor

First Selectman’s duty

To the Editor:

The controversy over the business structures of the Fairfield Housing Authority (FHA) and the Fairfield Housing Corporation (FHC) were not resolved at the recent Board of Selectmen meeting. It is clear that the Town’s only legal relationship to these entities is appointment of the FHA board by the First Selectman. I am concerned that all of the Selectmen were hearing details of the FHA-FSA relationship for the first time, and the meeting concluded without all questions about these entities fully answered to the satisfaction of the Selectmen or the public.

First Selectman Tetreau has not held the FHA to the level of responsibility to which Town boards he appoints are held. The Town Charter (6.2.B92) states, “All Town …boards appointed solely by the First Selectman shall be responsible to the First Selectman for the faithful performance of their respective duties and shall report to the First Selectman.” FHA is not a Town entity, but the First Selectman’s appointment of the FHA board establishes his inherent responsibility to review FHA’s decision-making at least via periodic reporting. Section 8-43 of State statutes gives the First Selectman the responsibility to remove a Housing Authority Commissioner for “inefficiency, neglect of duty or misconduct in office.” Clearly, the First Selectman has an ongoing duty here.

The First Selectman should require adequate reporting from the FHA so that he can determine if the board he appointed is faithfully performing its duties. If the First Selectman does not agree that he bears any responsibility to assure the faithful performance of the FHA board he appointed, he owes the public an explanation of that position.

The Town Attorney should evaluate the structure of the FHA/FHC and report to the Selectmen in a public meeting so there is complete transparency. The public should direct questions about the FHA/FHC entities to the Town Attorney who should assure that all legitimate questions are answered in his presentation to the Board of Selectmen.

I have no reason to believe that there is any malfeasance or misfeasance relating to Housing Authority entities. The mission of the FHA is an important one that has been well executed by Carol Martin. Operating and organizational transparency, though, require improvement, and the First Selectman needs to assure that the Board of Selectmen and the public are fully informed on the FHA-FHC structure and its operations.

Jan R. Reber

Fairfield

Special Education failure

To the Editor:

My son graduated this June from Fairfield Warde High School. The headmaster, David Ebling, was the best part of the four years we spent there. He was a kind, compassionate, understanding educator whose door was always open and he tried to solve any issue brought to his attention. I wish him all the best in his retirement.

Read Full Article