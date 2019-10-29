Letters to the Editor

‘Culture of concealment’

To the Editor:

We are now several months into grappling with the fallout from the mismanagement of the Fairfield Aggregate Fill Pile Operation. After participating in hours of public meetings, reading several thousand emails, speaking with numerous people from paid professionals, to town employees, to residents, it is abundantly clear that our First Selectman does not care to follow or respect the Town Charter. His bury his head in the sand and admit no wrong doing laisse fair attitude propagated a culture of censorship and concealment all enacted from his corner office at Town Hall.

This lack of respect for following the rules that are meant to protect the Town and its residents has led to an alleged government corruption scandal unseen of before in the Town of Fairfield. Two town employees have now been arrested and the State’s Attorney has stated the investigation is on-going on wide-spread.

Mike Tetreau’s desire for concealment is evidenced by several inexplicable actions:

1. When approached by the State’s Attorney’s office in 2011 regarding an investigation of a DPW employee, Mike Tetreau refused to discuss allegations of public corruption with the investigator, even going so far as to hire an attorney to essentially issue a “no comment.”

2. When notified about Gould Manor Park contaminants in 2014-2015, Mike Tetreau did not respond to the concerned citizen complaint and he did not ask the Town Health Department to investigate visible asbestos in the Park. When the issue came to light again 2019, after the incident was reported to police by same concerned citizen who connected the dots to the aggregate fill pile operation, Tetreau closed ranks on the dissemination of information and handling of those events from 2014-15.

3. When the Julian’s were awarded the RFP in 2013 to manage the aggregate fill pile operation, Tetreau failed to bring what became in effect a service contract to the Board of Selectmen for approval. A clear Charter violation that allowed him to avoid a public vetting of the project.

4. This August, Mike Tetreau retained a “Reputation Advisor.” The contract was written using the advisor’s surname, as opposed to the company LLC name, G7 Reputation Advisory Group, and then the costs for those services were reported to the Board of Finance as an “environmental consultant.” Further, he never brought the contract to the Board of Selectmen for approval, again by-passing the Charter, and avoiding a public airing of the hire.

5. Mike Tetreau, quietly, without Board of Selectmen approval moved the public Superior Court civil litigation case against Julian to private binding arbitration.

6. After being approached by the Chief of Police who wanted discuss grave concerns about the criminal investigation of the Aggregate Fill Pile Operations and the alleged involvement of a town employee, Mike Tetreau turned away the Chief.

Read Full Article