Letters to the editor: Fairfield needs a strong leader; and more

To the editor :

While I’ve never felt compelled to write the Fairfield Citizen before, this news has my head spinning.

Who was the judge who permitted alleged ex-wife killer, James Taylor, out on bail? Would this have occurred if he were a cop killer? If he were a minority or poor? Was he in possession of a firearm again? What will it take to keep guns out of the wrong hands?

This should never have been allowed to happen. Shame on our justice system!

The only person who deserves to be punished at this point is the judge who put him back on the street.

Don Stuart Fairfield Fairfield needs a strong leader

To the Editor :

The accusations and investigation into Scott Bartlett, the town’s superintendent of public works, of accepting bribes and favors to allow Julian Construction to dump contaminated materials on a public works site, are chilling and an affront to the Fairfield community.

This issue is a sad episode in our town’s history and despite having knowledge of incident for two years, First Selectman Tetreau did nothing to address it or to mitigate it. He merely just stood by and took no action. Leading from behind is unacceptable and an issue as serious such as this requires leadership and a commitment to the truth.

Despite numerous complaints from the neighbors on the issue of the contaminated materials piling up at the public works site and the RTM filing a formal complaint for a criminal investigation back in 2017, First Selectman Tetreau took no action nor heeded our concerns. It wasn’t until State Representative Brenda Kupchick demanded Mr. Bartlett be put on leave this week did Mr. Tetreau do just that and finally publicly address the investigation.

We are grateful for our police and State Attorney’s Office for being diligent and thorough in their investigation and we look forward to the judicial process taking its course. We are also grateful to the neighbors who stayed on top of the issue and demanded that their local representatives and First Selectman take action.

James Millington

Republican Town Committee chairman

Combined, the universities can do more for Fairfield

To the editor :

The photo of Thomas Henry, editor of the Fairfield Citizen , accompanying his Op-Ed, reminds me of myself when I was his age, years ago, looking healthy and wise; his due.

Verily, our local colleges are thriving. Both, Fairfield University and Sacred Heart University are, by all accounts, doing far better than most, and they are commended for it.

Also, as our colleges grow, so our town grows, in many respects, businesses, certainly, must be pleased by the growth of our two institutions of learning. The economy grows along with the two of them.

The downtown bookstore is unique in this respect as the fountainhead of academia on “Main Street,” because one can peruse the many kinds of books and magazines shelved there along with the merchandise that is unique “Fairfield University.”

