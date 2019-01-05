Letters to the editor: Let Border Patrol decide strategy; Try as we might, we cannot all prevent violence

Let Border Patrol decide strategy

Let me get this straight. In 2006, a Democratic Congress voted billions to erect a border fence to affirm their “toughness” on border security. The fence proved useless (maybe some Dems were happy about that?). Now, these same folks refuse to support a wall — which unlike the idiotic fence might actually work — on the grounds that it would be demonic, racist ... ah, you fill in the blank. They complain about the $5 billion price tag just a few short years after approving the $800 billion dollar Obama stimulus package which promised hundreds of “shovel ready” projects which President Obama was forced to admit weren’t shovel ready. Can Democrats be truthful just once, admit that it’s not the wall they’re against, but rather the guy who wants it built?

Here’s a suggested compromise solution. Take President Trump’s wall request of $5 billion and subtract the Dem’s offering of $1.6 billion. The difference between the two figures is $3.4 billion. Split the difference in half and add it to the Dems’ figure, leaving a total of $3.3 billion. Then let the primary agency in charge of protecting our border, the U.S. Customs & Border Patrol, decide how the $3.3 billion should be spent. If they feel the money would be better spent in a different security capacity, direct it there.

Neil Kavey

Fairfield

Lamont must deal with the underfunding problem: teacher pensions

“For as long as Jim Brown is allowed to campaign in local Hearst newspapers about the injustices of teachers having an exorbitant pension plan,” so begins a recent letter to the editor from a retired teacher.

Presumably, the writer did not teach English or reading comprehension. I have never once written that pension plans, in general, are unjust or that Connecticut teachers plans are exorbitant.

I did write that Connecticut teachers, all new hires that is, should participate in the federal social security retirement and disability system as a base benefit. I also said that all new teachers should participate in a reasonable pension plan on top of the federal program. I have advocated for the same changes right here in town for the union cops and firefighters, too, although for slightly different reasons. I have never been one of those in favor of replacing pension plans with 401(k)s

The state teacher pension plan is the most underfunded teacher retirement plan of any state plan in the country. It is also the most underfunded pension plan of any of the pension plans administered by the state of Connecticut. And make no mistake, history shows the state teachers union has been as much a part of the problem as the governor and state Legislature.

Lamont must deal with the underfunding problem. Even Malloy has said, on his way out, that it will be a better day for Connecticut if he does.

