Letters to the editor: School board seeks efficiencies; Stopping distracted drivers

School board seeks efficiencies

To the Editor:

Every year at the Board of Finance’s Town Hall event, it is great to hear the diversity of opinions and initiatives that town residents are passionate about. I appreciate the board members volunteering their time on a Saturday to listen to their neighbors.

As a current Fairfield Board of Education member, I would like to address a few claims made at the Town Hall event. The Superintendent’s proposed budget comprises 57.4 percent of the town budget. For the 10 years prior to the recession, the education budget increased by 6.95 percent on average, annually. Since the recession hit the Board has, like the town, halted new investment to get by with an average increase of 2.2 percent annually. However, the district cannot thrive with this level of investment into perpetuity as our aging facilities are costly to maintain.

Having such a large district means facility expenditures must be spaced out to normalize the cost burden, which the BoE has strategically done in its Long Range Facilities Plan. Nonetheless, every year a portion of our operating budget has to be rerouted to fund unexpected maintenance issues, such as sewage leaking into a classroom due to bathroom maintenance that was denied from the high school renovation or mold being found behind a cork board or leaking roofs. Most homeowners have a savings account for unexpected expenses that pop up in a year, such as a tree falling on your roof or your furnace dying. However, the BoE does not have a contingency fund to cover any emergency expenses, so those costs come out of programming. This has a negative accumulating effect on the district’s ability to offer programming that is competitive with local districts.

Another common theme is “how can expenses continue to rise while enrollment has declined.” While enrollment is down slightly, it is spread among our 17 facilities, meaning it rarely results in the reduction of classrooms, and therefore, the reduction of expenditure. More specifically, we have more high school students in 2018-19 than we did in 2011-12 (at our overall enrollment peak). High school education is much more resource-intensive and costs 3.5 times more per student than an elementary or middle schooler. The impact is that district-wide our resources actually cost more in 18-19 than 11-12 because we have so many more high schoolers.

As the Chair of the BoE’s Finance and Budget Committee, I can assure you that the district does everything it can to find efficiencies and eliminate waste. Fairfield teachers were the first adopters of the CT 2.0 Health Plan that saved the district 20 percent of its share of healthcare expenses. As a school system, we are motivated to have every cent possible go towards educating children rather than transportation or utilities. We coordinate departments with the town and we regionalize purchasing, where it is efficient. Solar has been installed in six buildings with five others in the works to save on utilities. Moreover, by implementing specialized programming to serve our neediest students “in-house” and therefore, preventing the need of students being placed in a school outside the district, we saved over $1M in 2018 alone.

Read Full Article