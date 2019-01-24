Letters to the editor: Stories that matter; Freedom to choose plastic bags

Super Bowl: Drink responsibly

To the editor:

The big game is just around the corner and it’s the perfect time to gather around the TV and crack open a cold one with your friends and family. Whatever the outcome of the game, everyone wins when you drink responsibly and make safe rides a part of your playbook.

That’s why we’re cheering for you to be the real MVP Super Bowl Sunday by helping to keep our roads and communities safe.

Over the past 35 years, Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners have invested more than $1 billion in the U.S. to promote alcohol responsibility and reduce drunk driving. You can use a ride-share service, designated driver, or public transportation, but whatever you do, make sure you plan ahead for safe rides.

No matter which team you’re rooting for, we should all agree on the fact that drunk driving is 100 percent preventable. This Super Bowl Sunday — and every day — enjoy responsibly.

Tony Lota

Dichello Distributors, Inc.

Orange

Stories that matter

Under the red subject headline in today’s (1-18-19) “Sports’ section, “speedskating,” I found the former Warde High School speed skating winner Kristen Santos’ story to be a delightful account of the work of a champion.

For a headline, I would prefer “Former claims of abuse by Jesuit priests and brothers now hit Fairfield Prep.” With the emphasis on “former,” the paper could help disabuse repetitive allegations of false, ongoing abuse that a reading of the article might generate.

On another matter, I second the First Selectman’s praise, not only of the police Department leadership, but, also, of the rank and file.

“Community interaction” is everything from those personnel who serve the town, no less, the police. I would appreciate an official upholding of this principal, were it mentioned and not just assumed in principle.

While our little town is not a city, in some other parts, cities, usually, are more “undesirable” than towns, unless the latter are out West.

Exactly as I feared, someone here would actually voice the view that not only is a wall warranted along the southern border, but one is necessary along the northern, coast to coast along the miles separating us from Canada, and Canada from Alaska. First it was Indians, now it’s Latin Americans.

I don’t know, how many rapes there have been in Fairfield this past year, you know, by illegal aliens who actually come up from Mexico, having targeted Fairfield for their miscreant deeds.

The letter writer argues without qualification that one rape is one rape too many. While I do not know who raped whom in town, no point of a rapist’s origin is given. High school rapists in communities loom overly large or small by anyone’s calculations. But what does rape have to do with borders except that rape is an act, absent consent.

