Letters to the editor: Thanks for support; Welcomes ‘One Book’ return

To the editor:

On behalf of Fairfield Social Services, I would like to thank the community for its wonderful holiday support. Fairfield's tradition of giving and caring was once again remarkable this holidays season. You have made a real difference in the lives of the families and seniors we serve. Thanks to you, we were able to help more than 130 families and seniors enjoy the holidays.

This year, the community contributed more than $25,000 in donations of gifts, toys, clothing and gift cards. Generous donations were made by our Bigelow Center members, Town Departments, Stratfield School, Merry Maids, Bright Horizons Day Care, Norwalk Veterinary Hospital, Fairfield University Bookstore and generous individual donors. The 2018 Holiday Giving Program also included incredible gifts from Near and Fair Aid, the Unquowa School, the Fairfield Firefighter's Charitable Foundation, and the Rotary Club of Fairfield. Vivint Corp of New Haven continued and increased its "Santa Giving Program" this year by sponsoring six families, and 12 children.

Our social workers and staff work so hard to make sure no child, senior or family feels forgotten or invisible during the holidays. Our clients and your neighbors enjoyed the holidays knowing they are cared for and respected. Thank you!.Your thoughtfulness and kindness, at the holidays and throughout the year, makes Fairfield such a wonderful place to live!

With gratitude,

Julie DeMarco

Bigelow Center for Senior Activities

Fairfield

To the Editor:

At my advancing age, of the things I had forgotten, “One Book, One Town” is surely one.

Embarrassingly, I was reminded of O.B./O.T. by the article that appeared in today’s paper, entitled, “Junior Women’s Club supports “One Book One Town.”

I had no idea that the town had missed the OBOT event last year. I had no idea.

I’m happy that because of the work the women are doing, the events they are supporting, the time they put into supporting renewing the annual event after having skipped a beat is just wonderful, particularly for the school kids who get involved, and, also for the excitement of all of us reading a book in common and having a chance, of course, to hear from the author, including all the chances that present themselves to discuss the work and its merits or lack thereof.

The blurbs are good for Jaqueline Woodson’s “Harbor Me.” I’ve ordered it. Really, really hope it’s the committee’s choice. If not, I’ll add the book to my list of books that I’ve read just because I wanted to.

But I just look to my left and then behind me, and there are books all over the place, stacks of them on the eight-foot-long bookcase shelf. Many of them would have made a good read for an OBOT. I’m just glad I read them, although, today, don’t ask me what they were about.

