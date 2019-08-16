Letters to the editor: Where are our Republican Representatives? and more

A ‘thank you’ to Fairfield reporter

Thank you to Rachel Scharf for her recent article “Fairfield Parties Gear Up for July 16 Nominating Meetings.”

I appreciated having my name mentioned, as well as my background of public service in Trumbull. I recently moved back to Fairfield with my wife Suzanne, and we are excited to be back in our hometown where we both grew up as kids.

We are anxious to give back to the community we have loved since our youth. Suzanne’s father was Bill Cox, a former state representative candidate and the former chairman of the Board of Taxation, so we grew up with an instilled nature of commitment to public service.

In 2004, I won a special election to serve on the Trumbull Board of Finance. I am familiar with the roles and responsibilities of the position and I was humbled to receive the Fairfield Republican Town Committee endorsement to run for Board of Finance this November. I bring to the table not only my previous experience serving on a Board of Finance, but also my professional business expertise earned from my position as vice president of business development for ICON International, an Omnicon Company.

I also formerly served as the chairman of the Trumbull Republican Committee, the Trumbull Police Commission, and was a member of the Trumbull Town Council. Suzanne and I have two grown sons and I enjoyed coaching little league and lacrosse when they were younger.

As excited as I am to run for the Board of Finance, I am equally excited to be supporting Brenda Kupchick for First Selectman and Tom Flynn as Selectman. The Kupchick Flynn ticket has a positive vision for Fairfield. Having known Brenda for many years I am impressed with her knowledge, dedication and effort as the State Representative for the 132nd district.

Coupled with Tom’s financial expertise, as a team focused on Fairfield, there will be a new positive approach to fiscal responsibility, logical and prudent planning, appropriate zoning, and smart education spending when Brenda and Tom are elected in November. It’s an honor to serve on this ticket. I will be out in town campaigning and look forward to meeting you all as I humbly ask for your vote in November.

Jack Testani

Republican candidate for Board of Finance

Where are our Republican Representatives?

To the editor :

Yesterday I can across a news story regarding a student at West Haven High School trying to create a Turning Point USA club at his school and the school not allowing him to.

I was unfamiliar with Turning Point USA so I did a little research and they seem to have a very cozy relationship with a number of high profile white supremacists and their members and leadership have been caught making racist, sexist, transphobic and anti-semetic comments over and over again.

