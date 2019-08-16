Lifeguard chairs will be empty at the town’s beaches as staff head back to school. Lifeguard chairs will be empty at the town’s beaches as staff head back to school. Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Genevieve Reilly / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Lifeguards depart Fairfield beaches for the summer 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — As summer winds down, the town’s lifeguards are going off duty.

Sasco, Southport and South Pine Creek beaches no longer have lifeguards on staff as of Aug. 16. Jennings and Penfield beaches will continue to be staffed with lifeguards through Aug. 25, and then again for Labor Day weekend from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2

Parks and Recreation Director Anthony Calabrese said this is a normal schedule for the town’s lifeguards, most of whom are college and high school students getting ready to head back to school.

“It was another successful beach season here in Fairfield,” Calabrese said of the summer. “The weather was very good on the weekends, which helped with our daily parking revenue.”

The Parks and Recreation Department noted staffing changes may lead to reduced swimming areas on beaches, and advised residents to obey lifeguards and swim in permitted areas only.

