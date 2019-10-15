From left, Fairfield Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart, Robert J. Palermo, Senior Vice-President of Bankwell, the event’s lead sponsor, and First Selectman Mike Tetreau at Geronimo, one of the many local restaurants participating in Fairfield Restaurant Week. less From left, Fairfield Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart, Robert J. Palermo, Senior Vice-President of Bankwell, the event’s lead sponsor, and First Selectman Mike Tetreau at Geronimo, ... more Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Line-up announced for Fairfield Restaurant Week, Oct. 21-27 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Thirty-five restaurants will participate in this year’s 8th Annual Fairfield Restaurant Week which is set to return on Monday, Oct. 21 and run through Sunday, Oct. 27, First Selectman Mike Tetreau announced.

Each of the restaurants participating in this year’s event will be offering special prix fixe or other discounted lunch and dinner menus showcasing their finest culinary offerings.

“Fairfield is pleased to hold this special week-long event, now in its eighth year, to celebrate Fairfield’s many quality restaurants,” Tetreau said. “Restaurant Week is another way the Town can show its support for our local businesses, help our local economy and provide people with an enjoyable experience. We encourage residents and visitors alike to join us in this special town-wide event!”

"We are excited to once again take part in supporting this community event. It’s a great opportunity for people to discover a new restaurant or revisit an old favorite for great prices and deals,” said Robert J. Palermo, Senior Vice-President of Bankwell, the event’s lead sponsor.

This year’s line-up of restaurants includes the following establishments:

348 Oyster Bar * 55 Wine Bar & Wood Grille * Artisan * Aurora’s * Barcelona Wine Bar & Restaurant * Bella Sera Ristorante * b-good Fairfield * Blackstones Grille * Bodega Taco Bar * Bonda Restaurant * Brickwalk Tavern * The Brickyard Pub * The Castle on Post * Centro Ristorante * The Chelsea * Colony Grill * Craft 260 * Crave 52 Bar & Grill * Flipside Burgers & Bar * Geronimo Tequila Bar & Southwest Grill * The Gray Goose * Joe’s American Bar & Grill * The Little Pub * Luigi’s Restaurant * Mecha Noodle Bar * Old Post Tavern * Ole Dog Tavern * Paci * Puerto Vallarta * Quattro Pazzi Café * Rio Bravo Tacos & Tequila * Sweet Basil * Toto Mediterranean Restaurant * Wafu Asian Bistro * Yalla Organic Hummus & Grill

The public can visit www.fairfieldct.org/restaurantweek to learn more about participating restaurants and to view sample menus.

For those looking for things to do and to better understand the relationship between food and human identity, the Fairfield Museum and History Center currently has a special exhibition on display, From the Ground Up: Fairfield’s Foods, which explores how local foods have shaped the region over time. Bring a Restaurant Week postcard with you to the Museum (370 Beach Road) for one free admission to the exhibit during Fairfield’s Restaurant Week. The special exhibit is open daily from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., runs through Jan. 5, and is sponsored by Experience Fairfield.

Several local retailers are also extending special offers in celebration of Fairfield Restaurant Week. In the Brick Walk Promenade, BD Provisions is offering gourmet sweets and treats like a free 1/4 lb. of mint patties or a free cup of coffee during Restaurant Week, while Vintage Garden is offering 20% off all kitchen/cooking related items for the week. Please check the event website for further promotional offers.

Read Full Article