Locals take the plunge for a good cause

FAIRFIELD — Warm hearts met cold water when over 100 caring fundraisers took the Penguin Plunge on Saturday morning at Jennings Beach to benefit the Special Olympics.

“It’s a great fundraising event,” said Lisa Carlone, senior director of special projects for the Special Olympics of Connecticut, which organized the event. “We have 94 registered already, but we have a lot of walk-ups.”

Each swimmer brave enough to go under water that cold morning earned $100 for the nonprofit. People came in costumes, dressed as penguins, superheroes, and even members of the alterantive rock group Devo.

But once the whistle blew, most people shed their costumes for swimwear and headed down the beach to feel what 40-degree water feels like in the first week of April.

“This is formally the Westport one, (but) we moved it here,” Carlone said, after about 15 years at Compo Beach, primarily because it’s hosted by the Fairfield Police Department and the Fairfield University Department of Public Safety.”

“We’re thrilled to be in Fairfield,” she said. “We hope to spend many, many more years here.”