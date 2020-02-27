The Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons Overwatch team will compete in the 2020 EGF High School esports Championship June 12-14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida. less The Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons Overwatch team will compete in the 2020 EGF High School esports Championship June 12-14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, ... more Photo: Submitted / Photo: Submitted / Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Ludlowe Esports team headed to nationals 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

The Fairfield Ludlowe Falcons Overwatch team took first place at the EGFH (Electronic Gaming Federation High School) 2019 Fall Overwatch Finals at the University of Connecticut on Dec. 21, 2019. Each player received a $1,000 scholarship to the University of Connecticut’s School of Engineering. They also took first place at the 2019 Spring Overwatch Finals and were undefeated in their league in the last two seasons.

Ludlowe advances to the 2020 EGF High School esports Championship. EGF has partnered with ESPN Wide World of Sports and will host the National High School esports Championship June 12-14 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida.

“We are really proud of the Falcon Overwatch team and all their success. The esports club is another example of how students find their niche at school and have a chance to thrive. I look forward to hearing about their success at the national competition!” said Ludlowe Headmaster Greg Hatzis.

Esports (also known as electronic sports) is a form of competing through video games. Connecticut was one of the first states to officially welcome esports teams to form in high schools. In 2017, the Ludlowe Falcons Overwatch team was formed. The team participates in events run by EGF (Electronic Gaming Federation). EGF oversees a national league for high school esports and a varsity league for division 1 universities. They provide a safe and structured environment for high school esports teams to compete.

The Ludlowe Falcons train diligently outside of regular competitions. It takes advanced hand-eye coordination and expert game knowledge to work in perfect sync with five other teammates at lightning fast speeds. Some games are live streamed with announcers calling plays. Live streamed games can be viewed from almost anywhere and allow people to communicate in real time as they watch.

Esports is expected to grow into a billion-dollar industry. Viewership and revenues are exploding and investors expect this trend to continue. An eSports Pro League (ESPL), similar to the NFL, will be launched in 2020 with ESPN covering the competitions. Professional gamers train relentlessly in a quest for prize money. Tournaments will be held in new stadiums being built throughout the world.

Many colleges and universities are launching their own esports teams and building on-campus arenas. Colleges are scouting for high school students who have competitive team gaming experience toparticipate on their school teams. Competition is high and incentives, such as scholarships, are being offered to attract players.

