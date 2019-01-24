Search 
Fri Jan 25 2019

Man accused of hitting partner with a snow shovel

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Andrew Vossler, a 51-year-old Fairfield resident, was charged with disorderly conduct after allegedly hitting his partner with a snow shovel.

At around 3 p.m. Jan. 18, officers responded to a call regarding a domestic dispute. The victim reported that Vossler had hit them with a shovel following a verbal altercation.

Later that same day, officers, via Facebook, found that Vossler had said he would attend a concert at a Bridgeport bar. At around 8:40 p.m., officers found Vossler at the bar and took him into custody.

Vossler was issued a Jan. 22 court date and held in lieu of $5,000 bond.

