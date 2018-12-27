Search 
Fri Dec 28 2018

Friday, December 28 News
Man allegedly shoplifted shrimp, calamari

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — A Norwalk resident was charged with larceny after stealing $66 worth of shrimp and calamari at a local Stop & Shop, police said.

On Dec. 19 at around 2:47 p.m., a local Stop & Shop’s loss prevention team observed James Freeman, 44, leave the shop without paying. According to the police report, the team saw Freeman run from the store and through the parking lot with several bags of shrimp and calamari that amounted to $66.84.

Freeman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2, and was released on a promise to appear.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

