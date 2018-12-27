Man allegedly shoplifted shrimp, calamari

FAIRFIELD — A Norwalk resident was charged with larceny after stealing $66 worth of shrimp and calamari at a local Stop & Shop, police said.

On Dec. 19 at around 2:47 p.m., a local Stop & Shop’s loss prevention team observed James Freeman, 44, leave the shop without paying. According to the police report, the team saw Freeman run from the store and through the parking lot with several bags of shrimp and calamari that amounted to $66.84.

Freeman is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 2, and was released on a promise to appear.

