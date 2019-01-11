Man charged with possession of pistol without permit

FAIRFIELD — A traffic stop of a car with bullet holes in the front and windshield resulted in a Fairfield resident being charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and criminal possession of a firearm.

At around 12:55 a.m. Jan. 1, an officer observed Hassah Kibler, a Fairfield resident, drive into a Walgreen’s parking lot on Kings Highway East in a vehicle with bullet holes along the driver’s side, fender, hood and windshield areas, according to a police report.

Officers stopped the vehicle on Villa Avenue and ordered Kibler to exit. In the vehicle, police allegedly found a loaded 9 mm semiautomatic handgun with eight rounds in the magazine.

Kibler was charged with illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, carrying a pistol without a permit, and operating a vehicle without a license.

Kibler was held in lieu of $25,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 16.

