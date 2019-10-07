Christopher Leffert. Christopher Leffert. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Man charged with stealing food, beer from Southport home 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Christopher Leffert, a 38-year-old New York man, was arrested and charged with burglary and larceny after allegedly taking food and beer from a Southport home.

On Oct. 5, officers received a report of a burglary on Sasco Hill Road. A resident stated that two men had entered his home and stolen beer and food from his refrigerator before driving eastbound on Oldfield Road.

Officers located the suspect vehicle on Oldfield Road. As officers approached the vehicle, a man later identified as Christopher Leffert allegedly rolled down his window, put his hands up and stated that he would return the beer.

According to reports, a search of Leffert’s car revealed a 12-pack of beer, a box of hotdogs and three additional unopened beer cans.

Leffert was charged with third-degree burglary and sixth-degree larceny. He was also issued an infraction for possession of marijuana after the substance was found on his person. Leffert is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 17.

