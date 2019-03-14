Manual Therapy Specialists owner David Potucek with Chamber of Commerce and town leaders. Manual Therapy Specialists owner David Potucek with Chamber of Commerce and town leaders. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Manual Therapy Specialists joins Fairfield business community 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — David Potucek has been in the physical therapy business for the last 15 years, but in February he embarked on his first solo business venture.

“It’s awesome,” Potucek said of his first weeks as his own boss at Manual Therapy Specialists. “I enjoy the process, I’ve done my research and people have supported me — I’m doing well.”

Potucek, 37, hails from Shelton and was a Division 1 gymnast at Springfield College. A newspaper clipping from June, 19 1997, shows Potucek and a teammate with their medals. Next to it hang a series of pictures of the Shelton native in various gymnastics tournaments.

With a Springfield College master’s degree in physical therapy and a certified functional manual therapist — one of only 254 in the country — Potucek chose to open his business in Fairfield, a place where he plans to establish a brand.

“(Functional manual therapy) a much more thorough version of physical therapy and it gives me a lot more time to figure out why someone has pain,” Potucek said. “It’s a higher service and allows me to be one-on-one and with more attention to detail.”

More Information To learn more about the Health and Fitness Expo, visit: fairfieldctchamber.chambermaster.com/events/details/fairfield-health-fitness-expo-2019-5204 To learn more about Manual Therapy Specialists, visit: www.manualtherapyspecialists.com/

First Selectman Mike Tetreau, Chamber of Commerce President Beverly Balaz and Office of Community and Economic Development Director Mark Barnhart held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the therapist’s 1300 Post Road space.

“I think it’s an important part of the recovery process or from injury or surgery. What he’s doing here is different because it’s more manual...his technique is unique,” Balaz said.

The recently inaugurated therapy locale focuses on several conditions, including overuse syndromes, total joint replacement rehab and core weakness among others.

By next year, Potucek has the goal of bringing another staffer in to Manual Therapy and to become an established figure in the neighborhood.

Potucek said he had joined the town’s Chamber of Commerce last week and was looking forward to connecting with other local businesses.

The chamber will present a Health and Fitness Expo March 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Fairfield University RecPlex. The event is free and open to the public and will include more than 65 exhibitors, health screenings and a virtual dementia tour experience.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com