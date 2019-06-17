Martha J. Crawford Martha J. Crawford Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Martha Crawford new head of SHU business school 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Sacred Heart University has appointed a new dean to its business college.

The Fairfield-based unviersity announced Monday that Martha J. Crawford will serve as the new dean of the Jack Welch College of Business. She will replace John Chalykoff, who is retiring, and will assume her new role at the start of August, according to officials.

“We believe she is the right person to actualize our vision of integrating business and technology education — something that began with the move of the School of Computer Science & Engineering into the College of Business,” said Rupendra Paliwal, provost and vice president for academic affairs at SHU.

Crawford brings a mix of business and academic backgrounds to the new role, according to a press release.

She served as senior vice president of Research & Development for Air Liquide, Areva and L’Oréal, where she focused on boosting tech innovation and startup development.

Most recently, Crawford has served as a professor at Harvard Business school since 2016, teaching the MBA core-curriculum course, “Leadership and Corporate Accountability,” which covers legal and ethical aspects of corporate responsibility.

“Her expertise in creating value through technical innovation will be critical as we continue to develop an innovation center at West Campus,” Paliwal said. “She is dedicated to providing a transformational learning experience for our students and also contributing to the regional economy,”

Crawford said she plans to help turn SHU’s West Campus into a regional center for entrepreneurship and innovation education. The year-old campus, which SHU converted from the former headquarters of General Electric, has undergone a series of transformations since opening last summer.

“I was impressed with (SHU) putting the School of Computer Science and Engineering within the College of Business and acquiring the former GE headquarters to build out an innovation campus that will become an important platform for business growth in the region,” Crawford said in a press release.

The main building features state-of-the-art classrooms and research facilities, co-working space and a recently opened startup accelerator and incubator space.

The incubator offers private office space, meeting and conference room space, events, recruiting services, marketing services and programming services to students and the startup community — local entrepreneurs, corporations and other organizations.

Since revamping and reopening the three building, 66-acre property, SHU has touted the West Campus as an interdisciplinary space meant to house the schools of education, hospitality, business and computing.