McCarthy Vahey seeks re-election as state representative

FAIRFIELD — Cristin McCarthy Vahey, State Representative for Fairfield’s 133rd Assembly District, announced that she will seek re-election this fall. McCarthy Vahey, first elected in 2014, is seeking a fourth term. She is currently House Chair of the state’s Planning and Development Committee.

“My priority is to keep our state healthy, safe and strong,” said McCarthy Vahey. “I believe deeply in the importance of creating a diverse community, with access to healthcare, from prevention to intervention; with infrastructure development that advances our economy and makes Fairfield accessible to seniors and millennials; and with educational innovations that will provide opportunity for all students. Our small businesses, students, seniors, workers and families need solution-focused leaders ready to work together to connect, innovate and empower, and I will continue to be that voice.”

Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz expressed her support for McCarthy Vahey: “Representative Cristin McCarthy Vahey has been a strong advocate for the residents of Fairfield’s 133rd Assembly District and for all people throughout the State of Connecticut. She has a very strong understanding of the issues, a willingness to work with others, and the determination to get real results. We must re-elect Cristin to the State House of Representatives” Lt. Governor Bysiewicz said, “so she can continue to tackle the tough issues that Fairfield and Connecticut face everyday. I strongly endorse and encourage you to join me in supporting my friend, Cristin McCarthy Vahey, for re-election this November.”

“Cristin McCarthy Vahey works for all her constituents: men and women, immigrants, seniors, small business owners and employees” said U.S. congressman Jim Himes, D-Conn. “She listens to all sides of an issue and finds sustainable solutions, from developing incentives for economic growth to helping prevent suicide. Cristin and I have worked together for years, and as we face issues that know no borders and require federal, state and local cooperation, I know she is a partner we can trust. It is both my honor and my pleasure to endorse Cristin’s re-election as State Representative.”

McCarthy Vahey, a social worker, lives in the Stratfield neighborhood of Fairfield along with her husband, Brian, and has raised her three children there. She has qualified for participation in the state’s Citizens’ Election Program.