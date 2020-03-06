Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewiczm left, with Fairfield State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey at the Summit. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewiczm left, with Fairfield State Rep. Cristin McCarthy Vahey at the Summit. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close McCarthy Vahey to announce re-election campaign 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Cristin McCarthy Vahey, the Democrat representing the 133 district, is planning to announce her re-election campaign on Sunday.

McCarthy Vahey, Chair of the House Planning & Development Committee, is currently in her third term. According to a release from her campaign, she will be joined by Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz for the formal announcement.

The State Representative plans to announce her campaign at the Fairfield Old Town Hall at 4 p.m.

“Cristin McCarthy Vahey is a long time Fairfield community leader and public servant. In Hartford, Cristin led passage of the Tobacco 21 legislation which increased the age for selling tobacco products to 21,” the release said.

On the local level, Vahey chairs the Fairfield CARES Community Coalition, an organization she helped found that brings together community partners to address the problem of youth alcohol abuse. The release said she helped establish Fairfield’s Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee, and served for many years as a school and community volunteer.

Before she was elected to the State Reprsentative position in 2016, McCarthy Vahey served as a member of the Representative Town Meeting and was on the Board of Selectmen.