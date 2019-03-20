Mill River Wetland Committee annual meeting March 28

The 2019 Annual Meeting of the Mill River Wetland Committee, Inc. will take place on Thursday, March 28 at 7 p.m. at the Fairfield Main Library, 1080 Main Street, Fairfield, in the second floor Memorial Room. The event is free and open to the public. Emmeline Harrigan, Assistant Planning Director for the Town of Fairfield and the featured speaker, will highlight the importance of the Town of Fairfield’s update to it’s Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD). This guidance document directs all development and conservation policies for the town for the next 10 years, as required by state statute. It defines the vision of what and how the Town of Fairfield will be managed via zoning for the near future.

MRWC is a non-profit Fairfield organization with the mission to educate the community about the value of watersheds, to advocate for their continued protection, and to engage all people in the fight to protect our environment. Ms. Harrigan’s presentation will include sea level rise considerations, open space acquisition and management, and agriculture protection and preservation.

MRWC sponsors the River-Lab Program, a hands-on educational program used in Fairfield public and parochial schools in grades 3-7 to supplement the science curriculum. Over 3,000 students and 600 adult volunteers participate in the River-Lab Program annually. They learn about maintaining productivity in a river basin system by studying our own Mill River and the estuary where it meets Long Island Sound.