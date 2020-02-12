James Millington James Millington Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Millington won’t seek re-election as Fairfield GOP party chairman 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Republican Town Committee (RTC) Chairman James Millington announced this week to RTC committee members that he will not seek re-election. Millington, who served five consecutive terms as chairman,wrote “When I first ran for party Chairman, my number one goal was to win back the First Selectman seat. In 2019, we realized that goal when Brenda Kupchick won after Republicans hadn’t held the office in 18 years. Now it’s time for someone else to come in and build upon our successes and lead our party into the future.”

Millington served as party chairman from 2012 to the present and previously served as chairman from 2002-2004. Since joining the RTC in 1996, he has served in numerous positions including Vice Chairman, District Leader, and as Chairman of the RTC’s Rules Committee and Arrangements Committee. He has also managed dozens of local campaigns. Millington also served three terms on the RTM, rising to the position of Majority Leader.

“When we came into office in 2012, we sought to revamp our fundraising efforts, enhance our recruitment efforts and formulate a strategic plan for identifying and turning voters out to the polls,” Millington said. “We have accomplished all of that and so much more.”

Millington leaves on a high note for the Fairfield GOP, following the election of Brenda Kupchick as First Selectwomen and Brian Farnen as State Representative, 132nd District.

“I’m grateful for my over 20 years of friendship with Jamie Millington. I’ve always respected Jamie’s dedication, commitment and strong work ethic.” Kupchick said. “Jamie has built up the Fairfield RTC over his many years of service and has put the organization in a stronger position to be successful going in the future.”

In announcing his departure to RTC members, Millington stated that he had met with and will be endorsing Jack Testani to succeed him.

“I would not have stepped down from my role as chairman unless I knew you were in good hands. Jack Testani has the experience to lead the RTC forward on day one. He was long-time Chairman of the Trumbull RTC and led Trumbull as they took back the First Selectman seat after years of Democratic control. During his tenure, the Trumbull RTC rose to be one of the best run local party organizations in the State. I know Jack can build upon what we have done here.”

The new RTC will be seated and new leadership elected at its March 9 meeting to be held at Fairfield Ludlowe High School in the cafeteria at 7 p.m. Millington will address the RTC for his last time as Chairman at that meeting before the swearing in. Millington will continue to serve as a member of the RTC in District 8.