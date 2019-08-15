An LEP took additional soil samples from Gould Manner Park today. An LEP took additional soil samples from Gould Manner Park today. Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Rachel Scharf / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close More soil samples taken from Gould Manor Park 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The town’s environmental team took additional samples from Gould Manner Park on Thursday, following test results that showed traces of contaminated material in the sidewalk area.

First Selectman Mike Tetreau said yesterday that initial tests by the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection showed the presence of asbestos, lead and arsenic in the area that may have used fill from the contaminated Julian-managed pile.

More results from DEEP will come back Monday to further define the extent of the damage.

In the meantime, Tighe & Bond, the town’s licensed environmental professional team, went to Gould Manner Park Thursday to take additional samples. Tighe & Bond will analyze the samples for degree of contamination and determine what, if any, interim safety measures should be put in place.

An LEP at the site was in the process of logging soil samples, which were sealed in labeled bottles and bags. He declined to comment on the results so far.

