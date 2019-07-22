Nancy Sweeney Nancy Sweeney Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nancy Sweeney named Manager of Fairfield Woods Branch Library 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Nancy Sweeney has been named Branch Manager of the Fairfield Woods Branch Library. She brings a wealth of experience and enthusiasm about libraries to her new post. Sweeney worked for 30 years as a librarian in Bridgeport, including managing three different branches during her time there. She was also the director of the Derby Library in the late 1980’s.

What Sweeney loves most about libraries is the free access for all. “No matter who you are, no matter your age or background, when you come in, it could be a life-changing experience,” said Sweeney. It could be a book, a music program, a data base, the use of a computer or the help of a librarian. She also likes that the library is a place where people can find correct information, especially in this internet age of “fake news”. Sweeney was a teacher before she became a librarian and she likes that she can still use those skills in the library — in group programs or one on one with individual patrons.

“We are looking forward to Nancy sharing her many talents with staff and patrons as she takes on leadership of the Fairfield Woods Branch,” said Town Librarian Helene Murtha. Sweeney started her new position on July 15.

Sweeney is in favor of community outreach and partnerships, whether it be with other town departments or community members. “Some people don’t realize all that libraries have to offer - we need to reach those people.”