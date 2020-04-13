John J. Sullivan Independence Hall, in Fairfield, Conn. Jan. 20, 2014. John J. Sullivan Independence Hall, in Fairfield, Conn. Jan. 20, 2014. Photo: Ned Gerard / Ned Gerard Photo: Ned Gerard / Ned Gerard Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Nearly 200 cases of coronavirus in Fairfield; relief fund receives challenge grant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Nearly 200 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and the town is looking for donations to support those who have been financially impacted by the virus.

According to the state, 197 Fairfield residents have been diagnosed with coronavirus. First Selectwoman Brenda Kupchick said eight people had died and 54 had fully recovered as of Saturday.

Amid the pandemic, the town established the Fairfield COVID-19 Relief Fund to “provide limited, one-time assistance to Fairfield residents who have been adversely impacted by the pandemic,” according to a press release from Kupchick’s office.

“The Town of Fairfield is pleased to offer this program to our citizens and is thankful that Operation Hope has partnered with us to provide a secure platform for anyone wishing to make donations to help our fellow citizens affected by the pandemic,” Kupchick said.

The release said an anonymous donor has promised to match every dollar donated to the fund up to $25,000. So far, it said, the relief fund has raised more than $8,300 from 48 donors, not including the $25,000 commitment.

“I want to thank the anonymous donor who stepped up to launch this matching program. I continue to be inspired by our community’s generosity,” Kupchick said. “This critical fund is one way people can make a difference in helping our Fairfield neighbors through this difficult time.”

Social Services Director Julie DeMarco also expressed gratitude to donors.

“We are so impressed with the number of residents who have already donated to the COVID-19 Relief fund,” DeMarco said. “It’s no surprise, in a community like ours, that neighbors want to help their neighbors. It’s such a comfort to know that we truly will get through this together.”

According to the release, the town has received 15 applications and as many inquiries.

“We are pleased to assist by providing a safe mechanism for donors who want to help our neighbors in need through this Fund,” Carla Miklos, the executive director of Operation Hope said. “While we don’t benefit from these funds, it’s the right thing to do. We continue to provide critical services to residents during this challenging time, and still seek monetary donations as well as non-perishable donations for our food pantry to keep us afloat.”

According to the release, contributions to the fund are tax deductible to the extent permitted by the law. Acknowledgement letters will be provided for Internal Revenue Service filings.

Individuals or organizations that want to donate to the Fairfield COVID-19 Relief Fund can do so by mailing a check to the Town of Fairfield Social Services Department, 100 Mona Terrace, Fairfield, CT 06824. Online payments by credit card can be made at https://www.fairfieldct.org/covidrelieffund.

