Neighbors oppose mental health residential centers in Fairfield’s Greenfield Hill

FAIRFIELD — Neighbors are coming together to oppose the establishment of mental health residential living centers in Greenfield Hill.

According to Certificate of Need filings with the state, Newport Academy plans to open two six-bed treatment facilities at 3236 Congress St. and 2495 Redding Rd. The facilities, which are separated by gender, would serve 18- to 26-year-old patients with mental health diagnoses and co-occurring disorders, including substance use disorders. Filings say that the facilities would provide clinical programming by on-site staff, and patients would be expected to stay for an average of 60 days.

These facilities would be affiliated with an already existing 53-bed Newport Academy location for 14- to 20-year-olds in Bethlehem, Conn., as well as an operating outpatient center in Darien. According the filings, the Fairfield program intends to accommodate the Bethlehem site’s waitlist, which averages 17 to 20 people.

Newport Academy confirmed plans to expand its Connecticut operations to Fairfield.

“Newport has already served more than 1,500 families in Connecticut, with 96 percent willing to recommend us to others following treatment,” said Kristen Hayes, Newport Academy’s senior director of communications. “We look forward to becoming a valued part of the Fairfield community as we expand our efforts to serve even more families in the area.”

Monroe RE LLC, an affiliate of Newport Academy, purchased both properties in January. According to town records, 3236 Congress St. sold for $3,250,000, and 2495 Redding Rd. sold for $2,200,000.

A group of Greenfield Hill residents have formed Neighbors for Neighborhood Preservation, Inc., a 501(c) organization with over 600 members in its Facebook group. The organization describes itself on its website as “a grass roots organization that opposes commercial enterprises violating zoning laws by establishing and operating businesses that are prohibited in residential neighborhoods.”

Neighbors for Neighborhood Preservation argues that Newport Academy’s description of its facilities as group homes is a mischaracterization entitling them to inappropriate special housing protections. Group homes, the organization says, should house permanent residents, not rotating patients.

The organization is concerned that Newport Academy is using the group home label only when it’s convenient for them. According to a Connecticut Certificate of Need application, Newport Academy has classified itself as a medical facility at the state level, while requesting group home status at the local permitting level.

Under the town’s Plan and Zoning Committee, group homes are defined as “community residences for persons with intellectual disability, child-care residential facilities, community residences for persons receiving mental health or addiction services and hospice facilities.” As per town guidelines, such group homes must be treated the same as a single-family residence.

