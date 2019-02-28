New Haven charged with stealing from Stop & Shop

FAIRFIELD — Police charged Cindy Grabinski, a 37-year-old New Haven resident, after she allegedly stole from a local Stop & Shop supermarket.

On Feb. 26 around 4 p.m., loss prevention at Stop & Shop at 760 Villa Ave. reported a shoplifting incident to police. According to a police report, Grabinski ran across Kings Highway East and beyond Chaves Bakery with stolen items from the store.

Grabinski turned herself in to police at midnight Feb. 26 and was charged with larceny. She was released on a promise to appear in court March 11.

