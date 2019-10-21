Christian Alvarez. Christian Alvarez. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Haven man arrested on 2017 assault warrant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Christian Alvarez, a 28-year-old New Haven man, was arrested on a 2017 warrant for an alleged assault of his girlfriend.

Around 5 a.m. on Oct. 13, officers from Orange Police Department reported that they had taken Christian Alvarez into custody during a traffic stop, pursuant to a 2017 arrest warrant from Fairfield Police Department.

The warrant had been issued after Alvarez’s girlfriend had reported around 10 p.m. on March 25, 2017 that Alvarez had struck her in the face and forced her out of her vehicle just off of I-95 Southbound Exit 19. Alvarez then allegedly fled in her vehicle, but later returned and gave the victim the car and keys before fleeing again on foot.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers noticed that the victim was bleeding. She stated that Alvarez had struck her after they had gotten into an argument about whether to exit the highway

Alvarez was arrested and transferred to Fairfield Police Headquarters, where he was charged with third-degree assault, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $20,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 15.

