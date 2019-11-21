The new Visitor Services team The new Visitor Services team Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New Visitor Services team at Fairfield Museum 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Museum announced its new Visitor Services team. Kathy Lee of Fairfield is bringing new excitement and curated gifts to the Museum Shop, Allison Burress of Fairfield is managing the rentals at the Museum and the Burr Mansion, and Angel Bleggi is the new weekend manager of visitor services. All three will oversee the visitor experience at the Fairfield Museum to ensure visitors have a fantastic visit.

Kathy Lee comes to the Fairfield Museum Shop with 20-plus years of retail experience. After graduating from the University of Southern California, she made her way to the original Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Boston where she was the manager of their retail gift shop. Missing her home in Fairfield County, she then worked for the original Hay Day, now Balducci's, as their Floral and Gift Manager. She took some time off to start her family but her dream was to own her own shop in Fairfield. From 2009-2019 she owned the charming gift and floral shop, Vintage Garden. Kathy has been stocking the Fairfield Museum Shop with exciting new items just in time for holiday shopping.

"I'm so excited to bring my retail experience to the Fairfield Museum Shop,” Kathy said. “I have been sourcing lots of new vendors and concentrating on some special ‘Fairfield’ items, as well as many items that are produced in New England." Come say hello to Kathy at the Museum on Mondays and Wednesdays.

Allison Burress has been managing the Burr Mansion for the past year, and now also works at the Museum overseeing all rental inquiries for the facilities there. She provides personalized support to clients ranging from brides and grooms to businesses and organizations who host events at the two impressive locations. From weddings to Bar/Bat Mitzvahs to corporate and holiday events, she ensures that all renters have the best experience possible. Before joining the Museum, Allison founded, and sold, Circle One Marketing.

"I have always thought I should have been a party planner in a previous life,” Allison said. “Managing events at the Burr Mansion and the Fairfield Museum allows me the opportunity to provide a perspective to future clients and hopefully guide them in the process. There is nothing like seeing the face of a bride after she walks down the aisle. Just priceless."

Angel Bleggi graduated from Naugatuck Valley Community College with an Associate’s Degree in Business Management and a Bachelor's Degree from Eastern Connecticut State University in Art History. She comes from a big family that spent much of their time exploring museums and historical centers, and is looking forward to sharing her love of museums and museum culture with guests at the Fairfield Museum.

“I have been coming to the Fairfield Museum since I was a young child,” Angel said. “I am particularly delighted to be a part of the Visitor Services team so I can provide positive new experiences for all those who are visiting!”