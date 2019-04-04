Search 
Thu Apr 4 2019

Thursday, April 4 News
News

New York man faces shoplifting charges

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Kevin Daly, a 23-year-old New York resident, was charged after allegedly shoplifting from a local Stop and Shop on Villa Avenue.

At around 7:09 p.m. on March 30, police responded to a report of a shoplifting incident from a Stop and Shop loss prevention team. According to a report, loss prevention told police Daly had walked out of the shop with $150 worth of items concealed in a zipper bag.

Daly was released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on April 9.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

