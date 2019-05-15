Search 
Thursday, May 16 News
News

New York resident allegedly shoplifted from local Stop & Shop

Humberto J Rocha
FAIRFIELD — Taylor Tobias, a 28-year-old Catonah, N.Y. resident, was charged with larceny and conspiracy to commit larceny following an alleged shoplifting attempt at a local Stop & Shop.

At around 2:30 p.m. May 7, police responded to reports of an ongoing shoplifting attempt at the Stop & Shop on Kings Highway Cut-off. According to police, Tobias made an attempt to drive away but stopped and complied with police.

After searching the vehicle, police found $275 in stolen Stop & Shop items. A pat down found Tobias to be in possession of oxycodone hydrochloride and police also found crack cocaine pipes in the vehicle.

Taylor was issued a May 14 court date and released on a promise to appear.

Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

