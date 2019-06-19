Frank A. Bennack Jr. was one of the five inductees into the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2012. Now retired, the former Hearst Corp. CEO has written a book that reflects on his successful life and career. Frank A. Bennack Jr. was one of the five inductees into the Texas Business Hall of Fame in 2012. Now retired, the former Hearst Corp. CEO has written a book that reflects on his successful life and career. Photo: Billy Smith II / Houston Chronicle / © 2012 Houston Chronicle Photo: Billy Smith II / Houston Chronicle / © 2012 Houston Chronicle Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close New book by Hearst’s former CEO, Frank Bennack, published by Simon & Schuster 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

There’s no shortage of books touting business advice, but the most successful of them, recognizing that we all enjoy a well-told story, come wrapped in memoir.

That’s the approach taken by Frank A. Bennack Jr. in his new book, “Leave Something on the Table + Other Surprising Lessons for Success in Business and in Life,” which was made available for presale June 18 by Simon & Schuster. Bennack spent 28 years at the helm of Hearst, leading it from a loose federation of newspaper and magazine properties with some scattered broadcast outlets into a hugely successful global media enterprise with diverse holdings primarily delivering content on digital platforms.

Bennack’s book weaves lessons of business and life through tales of his improbable rise, from a working-class childhood in Depression-era Texas to a suite in an iconic glass-and-steel Manhattan skyscraper. Along the way, we watch Bennack interact with presidents and business titans, learn from savvy mentors and forge deals worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Part of the story reveals the work ethic that you might expect of the only child of a postal carrier, who started work at age 8 because his mother had told him, “as soon as you’re able to work, get a job.”

What the book makes clear, though, is that Bennack’s trajectory came about as a result of more than perseverance. Bennack puts forward the argument that while one-on-one connections are crucial to success, it is personal integrity that is always key to making those connections matter.

“It isn’t what you know, and how hard you work, and how clever you are. It’s not even who you know,” Bennack writes in the book’s introduction. “It’s how other people know you. It’s who you are.”

Not that the book’s subject wasn’t recognized as a clever fellow from early on. Inspired by his father’s love of art, theater and music, Bennack was 17 when he got his own half-hour weekly TV show when a local station first took to the air in his hometown of San Antonio in 1949. At times over the decades, the rising business executive wondered what might have happened if he had turned to show business instead of taking a job selling classified advertising at the San Antonio Light.

The choice of the newspaper job left him little time for such reflection, though: By age 34, despite detours to a couple of other employers and two years in military service, Bennack had ascended to publisher of the newspaper; a scarce decade later, he became CEO of the company that owned The Light and such iconic magazines at Cosmopolitan, Good Housekeeping and Popular Mechanics.

Bennack’s book forthrightly describes the financial difficulties of newspaper ownership over the years - from the shuttering of afternoon newspapers as the decline of industrial jobs changed Americans’ reading habits to the challenges the digital revolution presents to ink-on-paper enterprises. But of interest to both casual readers and business professionals are Bennack’s stories of acquisitions by Hearst, notably of newspapers and TV stations and the hugely profitable ESPN franchise, and of the drama surrounding the decision to build the Hearst Tower in New York in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

