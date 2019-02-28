News Briefs: CERT offering disaster response training

CERT offering disaster response training

FAIRFIELD —The Fairfield Community Emergency Response Team is offering free disaster response training beginning March 2.

This annual training prepares people to help themselves and their community in the event of a major emergency or disaster. Attendees are trained in basic disaster response skills, such as fire safety, light search and rescue, team organization, disaster psychology, disaster medical operations as well as shelter operations.

The Connecticut Division of Emergency Management, Homeland Security, and FEMA developed the training and upon completion of the course, participants are eligible, and invited to join the Fairfield CERT. Team.

Training is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and runs for five consecutive Saturdays ending March 30. Classes are held at the Fairfield Regional Fire School Classroom, 205 Richard White Way. Attendance at all classes is required.

The training is free and open to those 18 and older. Register online at www.FairfieldCT.org/CERT. For information, contact Fairfield CERT liaison Norma Peterson at citizencorps@optonline.net, or call the Fairfield Fire Department at 203-254-4720.