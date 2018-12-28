News Briefs: Fairfield legislators going on constituent listening tour

Fairfield legislators going on constituent listening tour

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield state Reps. Brenda Kupchick and Laura Devlin will be hosting three separate listening sessions in the coming weeks over coffee, according to a news release. The listening sessions are free and Fairfield residents are encouraged to attend.

The dates of each session are:

Jan. 12 from 10 to 11 a.m. at Panera Bread on 2320 Black Rock Turnpike;

Jan. 16 from 7 to 8 p.m. at Las Vetas Lounge on 27 Unquowa Road; and

Jan. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Las Vetas Lounge on 27 Unquowa Road.

The two state representatives want to hear from their constituents and encourage them to join their legislators and talk about any issues, questions or concerns related to state government. The deadline for individual legislators to propose bills is Jan. 18; residents are encouraged to bring their ideas forward for possible consideration.

The 2019 Legislative Session begins on Jan. 9.

Those unable to attend the legislative sessions can call the legislators at 800-842-1423 or email their offices at Laura.Devlin@housegop.ct.gov and Brenda.Kupchick@cga.ct.gov.

Museum accepting photography show entries

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Museum & History Center invites the public to submit photographs to the eleventh annual IMAGES Juried Photography Show, which celebrates work of regional photographers. Online submissions through the contest website will be accepted through noon on Jan. 11.

The opening reception will be held in conjunction with Fairfield County’s Giving Day on Feb. 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fairfield Museum, 370 Beach Road.

For full details and to enter the contest visit Fairfieldhistory.org/exhibitions-2/images/.