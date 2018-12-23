News Briefs: Town gets $50K check from insurance carrier

Town gets

$50K check from insurance carrier

FAIRFIELD — The town of Fairfield recently received a check from the Connecticut Interlocal Risk Management Agency, one of the town’s insurance carriers, for Fairfield’s share of this year’s CIRMA Members’ Equity Distribution Program in the amount of $50,638. This brings the eight-year Members’ Equity Distribution total to $261,297, First Selectman Mike Tetreau said in a news release.

The 2018 distribution is the seventh and second-largest distribution made in the eight years of the program. CIRMA began its Members’ Equity Distribution Program in 2011, and has distributed a total of $25 Million to its member municipalities, public schools, and local public agencies. The program is an unrestricted distribution, which means that members can use the funds as they choose — to fund a risk management initiative, make property improvements, or support public programs and services.

First Selectman Tetreau said, “The town is delighted that CIRMA’s Members’ Equity Distribution Program will help members like us achieve our mission of providing vital public services at a most economical cost.”

For more information about CIRMA’s Members’ Equity Distribution Program, please visit www.CIRMA.org/About.