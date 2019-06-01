File photo of a Fairfield fire unit File photo of a Fairfield fire unit Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close No injuries caused by Fairfield vehicle fire 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The driver of a vehicle that caught on fire Saturday was able to get out of the car safely and without injury before calling 911.

A homeowner on Sturges Road shared a video with the Fairfield Fire Department of firefighters extinguishing heavy flames and smoke billowed out around them. The fire department shared the video on Facebook.

Engine 4, ladder 2 and car 3 all responded to put out the blaze and investigate the vehicle fire on Sturges Road.

“Luckily, the driver, a Fairfield resident, was able to safely pull the vehicle ... to the side of the road and exit the vehicle without sustaining any injuries,” fire officials said.