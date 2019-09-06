Marc San Angelo. Marc San Angelo. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Norwalk man charged with trespassing at ex-spouse’s office 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Marc San Angelo, a 46-year-old Norwalk man, was arrested after allegedly violating a restraining order.

Around 10 a.m. on Aug. 29. a Fairfield resident reported that his ex-spouse, Marc San Angelo, had allegedly trespassed at his office. The complainant had an order of protection against San Angelo.

Officers found probable cause to arrest San Angelo on warrant and charge him with criminal violation of a restraining order on three counts, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree stalking and second-degree harassment.

San Angelo was held on a $20,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.