Fri Sep 6 2019

Friday, September 6 News
News

Norwalk man charged with trespassing at ex-spouse’s office

By Rachel Scharf
    Marc San Angelo.

    Marc San Angelo.

    Photo: Contributed Photo
Photo: Contributed Photo
Marc San Angelo.

Marc San Angelo.

Photo: Contributed Photo

FAIRFIELD — Marc San Angelo, a 46-year-old Norwalk man, was arrested after allegedly violating a restraining order.

Around 10 a.m. on Aug. 29. a Fairfield resident reported that his ex-spouse, Marc San Angelo, had allegedly trespassed at his office. The complainant had an order of protection against San Angelo.

Officers found probable cause to arrest San Angelo on warrant and charge him with criminal violation of a restraining order on three counts, first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree stalking and second-degree harassment.

San Angelo was held on a $20,000 bond and scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 30.

