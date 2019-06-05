Search 
Wed Jun 5 2019

Wednesday, June 5 News
News

Norwalk resident charged with possession of controlled substance

Humberto J Rocha | on

FAIRFIELD — Gregory Cefalu, a 26-year-old Norwalk resident, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after he was allegedly found to be in possession of heroin and Xanax bars.

On June 1 at around 2:30 a.m., police responded to a call regarding a male who had been in a vehicle for a long time on Berkeley Road near Melville Avenue. According to a police report, Cefalu was found to possess a total of 1.51 grams of suspected heroin and two Xanax bars.

Cefalu was issued a June 13 court date and released on a promise to appear.

humberto.juarez@hearstmediact.com
Humberto J Rocha|Reporter
       

