Notre Dame Garlic Fest Sept. 20-21

FAIRFIELD — Notre Dame High School announced that The Tradition Returns with the return of The “Garlic Fest” on Friday, Sept. 20 (5-11 p.m.) and Saturday, Sept. 21 (11 a.m.-11 p.m.). The Garlic Fest was founded originally by Fr. Bill Sangiovanni, a long-time Notre Dame administrator and passionate supporter of Catholic education.

Fr. Bill was intrigued when he visited the famed Gilroy Garlic Fest in California. He had the foresight to bring an all garlic-themed menu back to Connecticut in April 1992. That year, nearly 10,000 people attended the event and enjoyed the incredible selection of garlic flavored foods and dynamic entertainment. The most recent Garlic Fest at Notre Dame occurred in 2004.

This year there will be an array of food trucks, drinks, vendors and live entertainment for adults and children. There will also be the opportunity for Notre Dame alumni to reconnect at the ND Alumni Tent.

Upon the passing of Fr. Bill this past February, thousands of Lancers gathered to celebrate his life and many contributions to the community. Of the many memories recalled, the Garlic Fest was at the top of the list. It is in Fr. Bill’s honor that the tradition returns to the school.

Current ND Principal Chris Cipriano commented, “This is a wonderful way to continue living the legacy of Father Bill. No one can replace him at the Fest wearing his famous garlic hat, but the spirit of the festival and the tremendous community event it was will be back.”

Event proceeds will benefit the Fr. Bill Sangiovanni Memorial Scholarship and the ND Fund.

For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit NDgarlicfest.com