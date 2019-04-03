OPED: 25 years of sharing our writing and our lives

Last Sunday was our regular monthly writers group meeting in Fairfield. As I looked around at our great group of writers, mostly from Fairfield, and listened to their always stimulating and thought-provoking pieces, it struck me that we should also have been celebrating our 25th anniversary as a group. But dementia must have set in and I forgot to bring it up.

No matter. This group of talented people has come so far that the number of years we’ve been around means nothing, compared to what members of our group have accomplished.

There have been many ups and downs with this group since 1994 when four of us organized the group, which we first called Pentimento and later the Phoenix Writers. At the time, I was teaching two creative writing classes for Fairfield Continuing Education.

Millicent, who is nearly 94, and had been in my continuing education class, helped found the group and still drives her convertible (in nice weather, of course) to meetings. Aside from being a wonderful writer, she is a true, young-at-heart treasure of Fairfield - a photographer, doll collector and gardener.

This special writers group has created a memoir all its own. After a few months of meeting in each other’s homes, our three members suggested that we expand and weren’t sure whether to advertise or promote. I encouraged a press release with the caveat that we had no idea who was out there. So we selected the apartment of one of our members for the launch of the larger group and sent the release.

Two weeks later, there were easily 40 people there at the meeting. To be candid, the night was mostly a free-for-all, but we managed to get everyone introduced, learn what their writing genre of choice was and set another date for a meeting, out of our member’s apartment. This eclectic group included a wide range of ages and a mix of talents, including screen writers, fiction writers, poets and memoirists and personal essay writers.

By the third meeting, which we were now holding at the Fairfield Woods Library, several members of the group had already dropped out, some writers couldn’t stand being in the same room with each other and our core group of four wondered what kind of a monster we’d created. Before the next meeting, perhaps 10 of the 40 original interested writers remained and we needed to find a new place.

We took a quick assessment of who was left, found a new spot at the Cambridge Manor nursing home and set every Wednesday for our meetings. In those days, we were a group of 10 and we were dedicated. I can’t remember all the names but I know that part of the colorful group included Irma, Pat, Stacey, Joe, another of my former students, Fred, a journalist; and Dorothy. Within a year, Ardeth and Lance joined the group. Fred left soon after. We lost Lance to cancer soon after that.

Things seemed to be going along fine, I thought, until I misread the factions in the group. One evening, Stacey got up and said that the group thought I should step down as leader. All I could do was laugh. “Leader?” I said. “I’d be delighted to step down since no one is paying me to put up with the grief I face at these meetings.”

