Old Saybrook man charged with larceny

FAIRFIELD — Eliezer Soto, of Old Saybrook, was charged with larceny and failure to provide notice of three-days right to cancel of a contract he issued to a 75-year-old resident who hired his landscaping services.

The resident reported to police he had hired Soto, from Budget Fence LLC, to install a fence on his property. After receiving payment in May of last year, police say, Soto did not complete the job he was hired for, providing excuses to postpone the work and not refunding the payment.

Soto allegedly told police he would provide the client with a refund by the end of September. Connecticut law requires that contracts note a start and finish date and a three-day right to cancel the work, items that Soto did not provide in the contract with his client, according to police.

In early October, the client still had not received a refund, and Soto was charged with larceny and failure to provide notice of three-days right to cancel.

