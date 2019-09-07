‘Olive My Stuff’ to open in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield Chamber of Commerce announced that its new member, Olive My Stuff, 39 Sanford St., has scheduled its ribbon cutting on Sept. 26. The official ribbon cutting ceremony will be officiated by First Selectman Michael Tetreau, at 2 p.m.

Founder and owner Ali Papageorge was born and raised in Fairfield. Her grandfather owned the original Center Restaurant, which is now Old Post Tavern. Her father, Lee Papageorge, owned Oscar's Deli in Downtown Westport.

“I was raised in a family business since I was a baby,” said Ali Papageorge. She attended Salve Regina and graduated with a degree in Psychology, and became a pre-school teacher after college. She worked at both the preschool and waitressing at her Father's Deli, along with raising her three children.

Continues Ali, “Opening a consignment shop was always on my bucket list, because my dad always brought my sister and I thrift shopping. When my dad passed away, it was a shock to the entire family. It made me realize life is short … real short!

So, I decided to take the bull by the horns and live my dream.”

Ali moved to Trumbull 3 years ago, “but Fairfield will always be my home … I feel connected with the community and want to offer so much, as my grandpa did back in the 1960's and my father did for downtown Westport. My motto is: "make Fairfield even better."

“Olive My Stuff is named after my 12-year-old daughter; the store is unique and one-of-kind, just like her! We carry kids, teens and women’s trendy consigned items. We only want to accept the best brands that are in style. It is one-stop shop for all your favorite brands, but at a fraction of the cost. Recycling is so trendy and our kids and teens are very aware of their future and the importance of it. Consigning at my shop is easier than online selling. I also promote donating to our local neighboring towns … they need it more than we do just sitting in our closets. Olive My Stuff also has local handmade gifts and jewelry, all created by women artists. I want to give back to my community and help others. Starting a business is hard work, needing lots of patience, including the love and support of your friends and family.”

The store was originally located in Monroe for over 2 years, and Ali closed that location and moved to downtown Fairfield.