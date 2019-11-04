The front door and sidelights feature decorative leaded glass windows and opens into the foyer. The front door and sidelights feature decorative leaded glass windows and opens into the foyer. Photo: PlanOmatic Photo: PlanOmatic Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: French Colonial in Easton with recreational features 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Nestled into a quiet location in the Aspetuck neighborhood there is an attractive French Colonial house at 15 East Common Road in Easton. The 3.03-acre property on which it was built in 1976 also contains enviable recreational features.

Behind the red brick house with a mansard roof is a Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool and spa. Farther back and up on a knoll is the tennis court, making this property desirable for resort living, whether year round or as a weekend retreat. The sports features are far from the only attraction that this property offers.

A number of upgrades and improvements were made by the current owners, who purchased this 7,132-square-foot house just last year. They invested more than $100,000 in the house fully intending to stay long term but a recent job relocation changed those plans. The work they did includes a new roof, bathroom upgrades, new pellet stove in bonus room, new three-zoned central air conditioning, and new doors on the attached three-car garage. The backyard got a new bluestone pool patio and new Universal Colorlogic LED pool lights. The automated, color-changing lights create a festive outdoor atmosphere.

They didn’t get around to the tennis court, which could benefit from some TLC, but that also provides an opportunity for the next owners to create a sports court that can accommodate more than one activity, perhaps basketball and pickle ball as well as tennis. Sports enthusiasts might also want to live here because of the home’s proximity to the Aspetuck Country Club and golf course and hiking trails in several local Aspetuck Land Trust conservation spaces.

It is also close to Grant Organic Farm Stand on Redding Road in neighboring Fairfield and Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn on Black Rock Turnpike.

Stone pillars topped by lanterns stand at the entrance into the driveway of this property, which was carved out of thick woodlands that surround three sides and enhance its privacy. The front entrance features a door and sidelights with decorative leaded glass windows. Inside, there are two fireplaces. In the formal living room there is a stone fireplace. In the family room there is one entire brick wall that houses the fireplace. It features a long raised hearth and storage for wood. This room also has a pegged floor and built-in bookshelves. The library also has a wall of built-ins.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: French Colonial ADDRESS: 15 East Common Road, Easton PRICE: $775,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 3.03-acre level and sloping property, partially fenced property, heated Gunite in-ground salt water swimming pool and spa, new Universal Colorlogic LED pool lights, tennis court (as is condition), new bluestone pool patio, new roof (all new plywood base), two fireplaces, new pellet stove in bonus room, close to Grant Farm, proximity to the Aspetuck Country Club and golf course and Aspetuck Land Trust preserved spaces; just minutes to the Merritt Parkway, Fairfield, Westport and Weston; rear stairs, new three-zoned central air conditioning, oil and propane heat, pull-down attic stairs, full unfinished basement, attached three-car garage, new garage doors, stone wall, septic system, private well, five bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Samuel Staples Elementary, Helen Keller Middle, Joel Barlow High ASSESSMENT: $597,660 TAX RATE: 31.33 mills TAXES: $18,725

Between the living room and kitchen is the formal dining room. It is separated from the living room by pocket doors. In the good-size eat-in kitchen features include a center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, under cabinet lighting, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, a built-in desk area, a double stainless sink, and high-end appliances including a Jenn-Air range.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms plus the huge bonus room with pellet stove, which could be a game or recreation room. At one time this house had six bedrooms but a previous owner annexed one bedroom for the master bedroom suite turning it into a large walk-in closet and dressing room with organizers. All of the windows throughout the second floor are deep set and provide window seats with storage in each one. A hall bath features decorative ceramic tile flooring and a double vanity with a marble countertop and decorative hand-painted porcelain sinks.

