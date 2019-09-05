Bill’s Crossroads, located at 12 Tunxis Hill Cutoff. Bill’s Crossroads, located at 12 Tunxis Hill Cutoff. Photo: Humberto Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close One Fairfield restaurant fails August health inspection 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Bill’s Crossroads failed its August health inspection with a score of 76 on reports of mislabeling, uncleanliness and vermin.

Establishments fail health inspections when they receive scores under 80 of 100 possible points or receive a single four-point deduction. Re-inspections are typically carried out two weeks after the report is filed.

The restaurant, located at 12 Tunxis Hill Cutoff, failed its Aug. 12 inspection on two four-point deductions and a number of smaller deductions, resulting in a final score of 76.

Four-point deductions were given for a menu board that failed to note consumer advisories for items that can be undercooked, as well as unlabeled spray bottles.

Smaller items of deduction included missing thermometers, improperly stored items and dirty floors and shelves. The inspector also observed mouse droppings and a dead mouse.

The Health Department said that an inspector will follow up for a re-inspection shortly.

The restaurant also failed its January 2019 inspection but re-passed after obtaining a re-inspection score of 84.

The owner of Bill’s Crossroads could not be reached for comment as of press time.

Village Bagels, which failed its July health inspection, passed its re-inspection Thursday with a score of 93.