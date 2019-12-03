Shu Restaurant, located at 1795 Post Rd. Shu Restaurant, located at 1795 Post Rd. Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Humberto J. Rocha / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close One Fairfield restaurant fails November health inspections 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Shu Restaurant failed two November health inspections after having points deducted for improper storage of food and chemicals.

Establishments fail health inspections when they receive scores under 80 of 100 possible points or receive a single four-point deduction. Re-inspections are typically carried out two weeks after the report is filed.

Shu, located at 1795 Post Rd., failed its initial Nov. 7 health inspection with a score of 82 but one four-point deduction, given for storing chicken and fish filets at the incorrect temperature.

A few weeks later, Shu failed a follow-up Nov. 26 re-inspection with a rating of 86, but a different four-point deduction. This time, the failing deduction was given for bleach stored in an unlabled soy sauce bucket.

The restaurant’s manager did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Shu is due for a second re-inspection shortly, according to the Fairfield Health Department.

