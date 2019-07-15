One dead in accident at Monroe/Easton town line

EASTON — One man died in a two-car, head-on collision on Route 59 Sunday evening that also injured multiple other people.

According to a release from Easton Police Chief Tim Shaw, officers were dispatched to the collision, which took place near the Monroe-Easton border, shortly after 5:30 p.m. Upon arrival, Shaw said, officers saw there were people injured in both vehicles.

“Members of the Easton Fire Department deployed their hydraulic extrication tools in an effort to assist in getting the occupants out of the vehicles for necessary medical assistance,” Shaw said in the release.

Emergency Medical Services units from Easton, Monroe, Shelton and other towns all assisted at the scene due to the number of people injured. Members of the Monroe Police Department, Easton Volunteer Fire Department, Monroe Volunteer Fire Department and other departments also responded to the crash.

The male driver of one of the vehicles was pronounced dead at the scene. The State of Connecticut Medical Examiner’s office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of death.

On Sunday night, Shaw said there wouldn’t be any information immediately released about the identity of the man who died or any of the other victims.

Victims of the accident were transported to both St. Vincent’s Medical Center and Bridgeport Hospital.

The Southern Fairfield County Traffic Unit was called to assist with the investigation. The accident also shut down part of Route 59 for several hours Sunday evening.