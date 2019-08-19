Frank and Laura Birch of Ansonia discuss an item at the 30th annual Operation Hope Tag Sale at First Church Congregational on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Frank and Laura Birch of Ansonia discuss an item at the 30th annual Operation Hope Tag Sale at First Church Congregational on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Fairfield, Conn. Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Photo: Jarret Liotta / Jarret Liotta Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Operation Hope’s ‘Project of Miracles’ 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — In a colossal display of good-hearted repurposing, the community-fueled Operation Hope tag sale took place last weekend for the 30th consecutive year, held at First Church Congregational.

“This is a project of miracles,” said Donna Schmidt, volunteer program manager, who hailed the help of over 200 volunteers, including church members, scouts, and various community members from various outlets.

“And we’re extremely blessed and thankful for the weather we’ve had this week,” she said.

Volunteers began collecting donations the previous Monday, with literally thousands upon thousands of second-hand items filling the church’s back parking lot and auditorium inside. Funds raised go to sustaining the food pantry and community kitchen, and helping curb homelessness in the area.

“We might get 2,000 to 3,000 people here,” said Joyce Flynn of Fairfield, one of a small group of steady volunteers who has helped at every sale for the past 30 years.

“It’s been at many locations in Fairfield,” she said. Over the years, it’s been at Fairfield University, Roger Ludlowe High School, Tomlinson and Fairfield Woods Middle Schools.

“We’re here to help transform lives,” Schmidt said, “and truly could not do this without the love and support of this community.”