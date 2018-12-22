Opinion / Coast to Coast: Connecticut Willing to Fight Trump’s Fuel Economy Rollback

In August 2018, the Trump administration revealed plans that would reduce the nation’s fuel efficiency standards for automobiles.

In collaboration with the EPA and NHTSA, Trump proposed the Safe Affordable Fuel Efficiency rule, which amends the current Corporate Average Fuel Economy standards. This new rule freezes the average fuel efficiency requirement at 35 mpg for model years 2021 through 2026, a number much lower than CAFE’s 54.5 mpg.

Trump wants to implement a national standard under the guise of protecting consumers from safety and cost concerns associated with green vehicles. His changes, though, would call for the rescindment of the “California Waiver.” Connecticut is one of the 12 states alongside the District of Columbia that has adopted the regulations under the California Waiver. Trump’s plan to implement his own SAFE regulations has profound effects on Connecticut, a state working to reduce its emissions.

The California Waiver was added to the Clean Air Act in 1970 and grants California the ability to regulate its own emissions standards. California had already been innovative in developing green technology, thus it was deemed able to decide its own regulations. Since the waiver’s promulgation, the state has set more stringent standards on vehicle emissions in attempt to reduce its greenhouse gas emissions. States can choose to follow either California’s regulations or federal ones, however, Trump’s proposal to revoke the waiver leaves states that use California’s rules in a compromising position.

Connecticut operates under California’s waiver and will feel the consequences of its rollback. According to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, “mobile pollution accounts for approximately fifty percent of all man-made air pollution emitted in Connecticut and throughout the Northeast.”

Vehicles produce significant amounts of nitrogen oxide, carbon monoxide, and other pollutants that have many dangerous health effects that impact people of all ages. Air pollution alone increases respiratory diseases such as asthma and bronchitis while particulate matter is responsible for 30,000 premature deaths each year.

On the issue, Attorney General Jepsen states, “The Trump administration is determined to roll back protections, like these auto emissions standards, that are critical to the health, safety and wellbeing of Connecticut residents.” Thus, it is imperative that Connecticut be able to regulate its emissions standards in order to lessen its negative effects.

Without the waiver, Connecticut can expect to face difficulty addressing the transportation sector and meeting state and nationwide reduction goals.

In 2014, the U.S. Energy and Information Administration found that transportation emissions of greenhouse gases constitute 43 percent of the GHG inventory and are the leading source of GHG emissions in Connecticut.

Read Full Article