PD: Fairfield man barricaded himself in home with guns

FAIRFIELD — A police standoff in Fairfield lasted three hours before the man, who was barricaded in his home with guns, surrendered peacefully, according to police.

Shortly after 4 p.m., a complainant arrived at Fairfield police headquarters to report a family member was having a mental breakdown in a Wormwood Road home, police Capt. Robert Kalamaras said in a news release later Wednesday night. He said the complainant told police the man had learned his wife was having an affair.

“When officers made contact with the respondent, he made comments that he was considering to harm himself,” Kalamaras said. “At this time, the respondent had barricaded himself inside the residence with several firearms.”

The Fairfield Police Emergency Services Unit, which included trained negotiators, responded to the home and started negotiations for the man to surrender, Kalamaras said. After about three hours, the man surrendered without incident.

He was taken into custody and transported to an area hospital for evaluation.

“We were able to bring this incident to a quick conclusion ensuring the safety of our officers and the neighbors,” said a statement from Kalamaras.

He said no one was injured in this incident.

“We were very happy with the outcome of this operation. Officers who responded remained steadfast on their mission to protect life and ensure the safety of the community,” said a statement from Police Chief Chris Lyddy.